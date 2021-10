Police: 4 killed in Washington state shooting

Tacoma police stand by a covered body at the scene of a shooting in Tacoma, Wash. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Four people were killed in a shooting in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon, police said.(Drew Perine/The News Tribune via AP)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say four people were killed in a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and police were searching for at least one suspect.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died and that one male was taken to a hospital.

Officers are in the area of 4200 Everett St for a shooting. Two females and one male confirmed deceased on scene. 1 male transported to local hospital with life-threatening injuries. This is an active scene, please stay put of the area. PIO will be at the 4 sub, 400 E 56th St. pic.twitter.com/adQV6gFdvn — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 22, 2021

Police said on Twitter about an hour later that the person taken to a hospital had died.

Police said the shooting happened on the city’s Eastside in the Salishan neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said it happened in an alley behind a residence at about 4:24 p.m.