HOBBS, N.M. — Deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspects responsible for the death of Walmart employee Jordan Ruiz, 24, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

One 18-year-old male and two juveniles were arrested.

There are no outstanding suspects at time, said HPD.

For full details see the press release below.

On May 18th, 2023, around 2:07 am, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to Walmart, 3800 N. Lovington Hwy. in reference to Jordan Ruiz suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives were able to review surveillance footage of the area and were able to obtain a license plate on the vehicle driven by the suspects, which was stolen out of Hobbs.

A “BOLO” (be on look-out) was given to surrounding agencies for the vehicle. Deputies with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office in Texas located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from deputies and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the vehicle without further incident and all three suspects were arrested – one 18-year-old male and two juveniles. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

All suspects are facing charges in New Mexico regarding the shooting at Walmart.

The Hobbs Police Department will be holding a press conference with further details on May 19th, 2023 at 1:00 pm (MDT).

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward). You can also message us privately on Facebook, just understand that our Facebook page is not monitored in real-time and is not a good avenue to report real-time crime.