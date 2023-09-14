LUBBOCK, Texas – A single-vehicle crash at Interstate 27 and North Loop 289 on Thursday morning left one dead and one with serious injuries, said the Lubbock Police Department.

Fernando Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, said LPD. Carlos Tovar, 46, was also located at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to LPD.

LPD said it appeared that Gonzalez-Gonzalez was traveling north on the entrance ramp to I-27 went across the northbound lanes of the interstate and collided with the concrete median.

LPD said the investigation remains ongoing.