Police led on chase after shooting near Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas– A shooting near a Central Lubbock restaurant left one person injured and led to a vehicle pursuit, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Just after midnight, shots fired near CC’s Bar and Grill injured one person. Police said the victim was transported to UMC with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the the suspect fled the scene and led police on a vehicle pursuit.

The chase ended near 58th Street and York Avenue where the suspect surrendered and was arrested, according to police.

LPD did not currently have information on what led up to the shooting.

