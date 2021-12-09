Police: Motorcycle crash ends with life-threatening injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in South Lubbock just before 8:00 a.m. that left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the Major Crash Investigation unit was on scene at the crash in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that the driver hit a mailbox.

The driver had serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.