Police: Multiple people injured after shooting at Arlington high school

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Police confirmed that there are multiple injuries after a shooting at an Arlington high school.

Timberview High School went on lockdown this morning after the reported shooting. There is now a heavy police presence at the high school and an NBC 5 chopper is on the scene live.

Parents are being asked to stage at the student nutrition center where the district will work to bus students from the high school to this location.

Timberview is part of the Mansfield Independent School District.