Police officer had portion of ear bitten off during altercation in bar parking lot

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A police officer that responding to a group of women fighting at a bar, had a large portion of his ear bitten off during a confrontation.

According to Houma Police Facebook, the incident happened Friday just after midnight at Joni B’s Bar.

Officers arrived and attempted to separate several women who were fighting in the parking lot.

During the incident, police said 36-year-old Michelle Smith bit a large portion of the right ear of one of the officers, who was taken to a local hospital. The officer is currently recovering from his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on one count of second degree battery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Houma Police Department at (985)-873-6371 or CrimeStoppers Bayou Region at 1800-743-7433.