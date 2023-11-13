CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Police are investigating after they said a person jumped from a moving vehicle on Highway 183A and died Monday morning.

Cedar Park Police shared they got a call at about 6:30 a.m. from a rideshare driver, who told them a passenger had just leapt from their vehicle while traveling northbound on the toll road. This happened in the 5900 block of 183A, which is close to the Scottsdale exit.

The northbound lanes remain closed as of 9:30 a.m. Monday because of the ongoing investigation. Police said the road may reopen to traffic in one to two hours.

Police initially said on social media the lanes were shut down near Whitestone Blvd. through Crystal Falls Parkway around 6:53 a.m. “for a traffic incident.”