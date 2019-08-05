Police provide update on Wednesday crash at 1900 50th Street

LUBOCK, Texas — On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com asked if there was an update on the crash that happened Wednesday in the 1900 block of 50th Street.

In response, Lubbock Police provided a basic description of what happened in the crash.

Police said a car was going east on 50th Street while an SUV, a pickup truck and another car were going west. Police said the eastbound car crossed the turning lane and drove into the oncoming lane of traffic. The eastbound car scraped the SUV and hit the pickup truck head-on. The second passenger car then rear-ended the eastbound car.

A driver and two passengers in the eastbound car suffered “moderate injuries” according to Lubbock Police.

LPD previously said the pickup truck was a law enforcement vehicle owned by federal homeland security.

