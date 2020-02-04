Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Live Now
Watch the State of the Union here, coverage from ABC News
1  of  27
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Cradles to Crayons Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Lamesa ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark New World Christian Learning Center Post ISD Premiere High School Richard Milburn Academy Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Wilson ISD

Police: Worker steals $17,000 worth of stuff on first day on the job

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Hamden Police Department

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a man they say got a job at a gas station and proceeded to steal $17,000 worth of merchandise and cash on his first, and only, solo overnight shift before disappearing.

The man also stole his employment folder, which contained his personal information, so the store’s owner does not even know the worker’s name, Hamden police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police responded to the Go On Gas store late last month.

The owner told investigators he used an app on his cellphone to view the store security cameras and noticed that the new employee had left.

The owner went to the store and determined that the worker had stolen lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and money worth a total of more than $17,000. The employment file was also missing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar