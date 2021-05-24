Pope Francis sends thank you video to Sister Norma

Editors Note: The quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Pope Francis sent a video to Sister Norma Pimentel thanking her and the team for their work with migrants.

In the video, Pope Francis praises the work Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has done and thanks them for taking in and helping migrants in need.

He begins the video by letting Siter Norma that he received the letter sent on March 3.

“Thank you for welcoming, for receiving those migrants that come looking a better life. Coming to progress, other come running away from true social hells,” said Pope Francis in the video.

He mention there are found things that must be done when migrants arrive.

Stating they must be welcomed, protected, accompany and integrate.

“Thank you for all you do for those migrants that come asking for help to live with greater dignity.”

Pope Francis ends the video by stating he is with Sister Norma from the Vatican.

“I am praying for you…may God bless and I ask that you too pray for me.”