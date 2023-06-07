LUBBOCK, Texas – A dedication ceremony was planned for two fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, Jonathan McDonald and Sergeant Karl Keesee on June 16 in Brownwood, said Sergeant Marc Couch. Texas DPS will dedicate two border patrol boats in their names.

These boats will serve in protecting Texas on the water borders and carry on the names of these two fallen troopers, Couch said.

Trooper McDonald joined DPS in 2008 and was stationed in Post at the time of his death, said DPS. He died in a vehicle crash in 2010 while responding to a separate crash south of Post. Commissioner Watson said McDonald, “faithfully devoted himself to serving and protecting others at all costs.” In 2017, a section of the U.S. Highway 84 south of Southland that stretches through Garza County to the Scurry County line was named the Trooper Jonathan McDonald Memorial Highway, DPS said.

Highway Patrol Sgt. William “Karl” Keesee joined DPS in 1990 and was stationed in Brownwood at the time of his death, DPS said. Keesee was killed in a patrol car crash in 2015. DPS said, Keesee received numerous commendations from agency personnel during his career, including a Texas Highway Patrol Davison Chief Award for his response to a life-threatening situation. Keesee has an existing memorial marker in honor of him, said DPS.