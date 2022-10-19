AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $508 million as officials prepare for Wednesday night’s drawing.

That half-a-billion prize is the game’s largest jackpot since January, Texas officials said.

“The excitement for the current Powerball jackpot prize is steadily building, causing a lift in our sales over the last several days, which ultimately benefits public education in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “While we are keeping our fingers crossed that this Powerball jackpot is won by a Texas Lottery player, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Ticket sales from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. Drawings are broadcast at 10:12 p.m.

The drawing will be the 33rd in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting at an estimated $20 million for the Aug. 6 drawing, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

In 2022, 14 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been won including three during the current jackpot run.

In January, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brownsville.

Powerball grand prizes start at $20 million and increase until the jackpot is won, according to the news release. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

If there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday’s drawing, the grand prize for the Saturday drawing could be worth an estimated $550 million, officials said.