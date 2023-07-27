WOLFFORTH, Texas – The Prairie Blossom Market in Wolfforth is hosting its first ever summer luau party on Saturday, July 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., said a Facebook event.

The summer luau party will include fun activities such as giveaways, food trucks and games. Giveaway winners will be able to randomly pick a vendor to receive a free gift from. The event will host games for kids including pineapple bowling, surfboard cornhole and flamingo ring toss. Kids that participate in the games will receive prizes, the market said.

There will be Da Kajun Caribbean, Doggie Locos and Plain Jane’s Fried Pies & Eatery food trucks available at the event. Doggie Locos is set to prepare a special non-menu food item that coincides with the theme of the event.

The market will be decorated to fit the luau theme and Hawaiian music will be playing throughout the event. There will be plenty of photo-ops, including a photo wall.

The Prairie Blossom Market opened in 2017 and is home to over 30 different vendors, said the market’s owner, Gwynn Burnet. Each vendor has its own cottage with air conditioning, vinyl floors, chandeliers and crown molding.

Burnet said the market has vendors from jewelry to produce. Every vendor is different, she said. The Prairie Blossom Market is located at 13105 FM 179 in Wolfforth, Texas. The market is open every first and third weekend of the month from March to December.

Here is a full list of the market’s vendors.