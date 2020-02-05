President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County Schools Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Dawson ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Loop ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premiere High School Richard Milburn Academy Sands CISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian Schools Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wellman-Union ISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

President Trump presented Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union Address Tuesday night. 

The conservative radio talk show host announced on Monday that he has advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh has been a staunch Trump ally, who dined with the president at his balm beach golf club.

According to the White House, the medal of freedom is given to people who made special contributions to the security or national interests of the U.S. It can also be awarded to those who contributed to world peace, or cultural and other significant endeavors.

