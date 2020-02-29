Program helps formerly homeless veterans afford housing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. government announced Friday that it won’t try to send dozens of cruise ship passengers quarantined amid coronavirus fears to a city in Southern California that argued the move would pose a potentially life-threatening local risk.

The government informed the California Department of Public Health that it had determined it doesn’t need to use the state-owned Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa to isolate passengers from the Diamond Princess, the state agency said.