LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Avila is slated to testify in her own defense as the Hobbs teen faces charges for throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster. Avila, now 19, is facing one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, or alternatively, one count of attempted first-degree murder.

After calling 15 witnesses to the stand, prosecutors rest their case Thursday morning. The defense called a clinical psychologist to the stand, then Avila said she would testify on her own behalf.

Avila is accused of tossing a baby boy in a dumpster behind Hobbs’ Broadmoar Shopping Center on January 7, 2022. Three people who had been digging through the dumpster found the boy in the trash and called the police. The boy survived.

State wraps case, judge denies directed verdict

The state finished its case around 11:30 a.m. following testimony from its final three witnesses, including two medical professionals and the police detective on the case. Defense attorneys then asked Judge William Shoobridge for a directed verdict in the case, which was denied.

In arguing for a directed verdict, defense attorneys highlighted part of their defense in the case, arguing that the facts of the case do not prove “child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.” A defense attorney for Avila, Tashika Curlee focused on “great bodily harm” being defined by the legislature, and unproven by evidence presented in the prosecution.

“[great bodily harm is defined as] an injury to the person which creates a high probability of death or which causes serious disfigurement or which results in permanent protracted loss or impairment of the function of any member or organ of the body,” Curlee said. Highlighting testimony about the boy’s injuries, Curlee said, “We clearly do not have permanent or protracted loss, loss that would have extended over a period of time, we essentially have a child that was hospitalized for a matter of a few days.”

Prosecutors opposed the defense’s motion. Judge William Shoobridge ultimately sided with the prosecution, denying the defense’s motion.

“There is sufficient evidence that a jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crime of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm,” Judge Shoobridge said. “There was substantial medical evidence that the child was subjected to an unjustifiable risk of serious harm that, but for medical intervention, he suffered a strong possibility of injury to his vital organs.”

Over the last two days, prosecutors have called twelve witnesses in the case. Wednesday’s testimony included medical and police professionals.

The trial is expected to last through Friday. During Tuesday’s opening arguments, emphasized the strength of the evidence. Meanwhile, defense attorneys are expected to argue that prosecutors have mischarged the case.

Fifth Judicial District Judge William Shoobridge is overseeing the case in a Lovington, New Mexico courtroom. The prosecution team includes 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce along with Alyssa Cervantes and Mark Probasco of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Avila’s defense team includes attorneys Ibukun Adepoju, Raymond Conley and Tashika Curlee.