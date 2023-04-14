Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sunday, June 12 is National Puerto Rican Day Parade in honor, Lubbock businesses are throwing a festival on June 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cactus Alley Courtyard, said a social media post.

Mano Negra Brewing Co. and Carlitos’ Way Foods LLC are teaming up to throw the National Puerto Rican Festival 2023. The event will have burgers, tacos, empanadillas, croquetas, empanadas, gorditas, wings, plantains and sandwiches, said the social media post. Guests are encouraged to shop at the over 20 vendors, dance at free bachata and salsa lessons or enjoy beer and wine from Mano Negra Brewing Co.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade first came about in 1958 to show cities a unified front by celebrating the Puerto Rican flag, culture and music, said the social media post.