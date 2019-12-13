QB Jett Duffey looking to leave Texas Tech, enters transfer portal

Texas Tech’s Jett Duffey (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech Athletics confirmed that junior Red Raider quarterback Jett Duffey has entered the transfer portal, a mechanism within college athletics that allows players to change schools.

In the 2019 season, Duffey took over at QB after starter Alan Bowman went down with an injury early in the season.

During his tenure as the starter, Duffey passed for over 2800 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. He helped lead the Red Raiders to a 4-8 record in Coach Matt Wells debut season.

Just because Duffey has entered the transfer portal doesn’t necessarily mean he will be picked up by another school. However, it does mean he has notified other schools that he is looking for opportunities elsewhere.

He will be considered a graduate transfer. This makes him immediately eligible to play.