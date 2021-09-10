Raccoon to blame in Wisconsin power outage, several schools delay start time

(WFRV) – Some students in Northeast Wisconsin are getting to sleep in on Friday morning thanks to a raccoon who caused a power outage in Outagamie County.

Due to the outage, several Northeast Wisconsin Districts have announced delays to their start times.

According to the School District of Shiocton, there is a two-hour delay due to the power outage. Likewise, Hortonville Area School District says they are also on a two-hour delay.

After further investigation into the outage, We Energies discovered it was caused by a raccoon who had come into contact with some of their equipment.

We Energies reports multiple crews are on the scene working to restore power to those affected. “We know it is frustrating to be without power and we appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding,” wrote We Energies.