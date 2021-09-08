Raider Alley to return to Texas Tech gameday events

LUBBOCK, Texas – Raider Alley is one of the many festivities that are included in Texas Tech gamedays. On Saturday, September 11, Shaquille O’Neal will be performing.

Shaquille O’Neal coming to Lubbock for Texas Tech football home opener

Waka Flocka Flame will also be performing following that weekend. More information is included in the release from Texas Tech Athletics Communications below:

Raider Alley will return this season as the centerpiece of Texas Tech’s gameday festivities, which were announced Wednesday as part of the athletics department’s unveiling of several new features for the 2021 football season.

Raider Alley, an annual tradition for Red Raider fans up until last season’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be headlined by two electric musical acts to open the 2021 slate as four-time NBA world champion Shaquille O’Neal will be the special guest deejay for the Stephen F. Austin game this Saturday, while hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame will follow a week later prior to kickoff against Florida International.

Both musical acts will perform at Raider Alley’s main location on the Engineering Key in the center of the Texas Tech campus. Raider Alley is free to the general public each gameday and features food, beer and wine available for purchase as well as activities for kids. Additional musical acts will be announced throughout the season.

(This information is a release from Texas Tech Athletics Communications.)