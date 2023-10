LUBBOCK, Texas – Raider Burrito announced on social media its new Raider Burrito Express location is now open at 2901 Slide Road.

Raider Burrito said its menu will have breakfast burritos, enchiladas, street tacos and more.

The business said it is closed on Mondays, open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.