LUBBOCK, Texas – The Flatland Music Festival is coming to Littlefield on July 14 and 15 at 1700 Hall Avenue, according to a press release. The event was formerly known as Celebrate Littlefield, but has been rebranded for 2023.

The festival is set to include performances from Electric Cowboys, Grupo Predilecto, Rick Trevino and the headliner, Randall King. The press release described the event as a Tex-Mex music festival and promised an incredible night of music, celebration and community engagement.

The event will kick off on Friday with a community street dance at 8:00 p.m. that will be free admission and is set to have a live band with a DJ.

The Saturday event will begin with a parade presented by the Littlefield Ex-students Association. Following the parade, the festival gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and performances will begin shortly after.

The festival will include ten food vendors at the Saturday event.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Admission is free to children 5-years-old and under. The event implemented a clear bag policy and asked that attendees comply with the policy.