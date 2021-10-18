Red Cross called in after Lubbock apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at an apartment complex just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

A passerby called 911 to report a fire at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 34th Street.

Officials said the residents were able to escape without injury.

Firefighters discovered the fire was coming from an apartment on the second floor, authorities said.

Fire crews quickly put the fire out and were able to contain damage to one unit.

Three adults were displaced and The Red Cross was called to assist. There were no reported injuries, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Fire Marshals were investigating the cause of the fire Monday.