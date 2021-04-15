Red Raider Dylan Neuse out for the year, as reported by Kendall Rogers

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to well-known college baseball reporter Kendall Rogers, Red Raider Dylan Neuse will likely be out for the year with a back injury. Rogers also reported that Kurt Wilson is out at least six weeks with a broken thumb.

Neuse was named Big 12 (preseason) Player of the Year, as announced by Texas Tech in January. He batted .281 for 2021 and .305 for this time with Texas Tech.

His last game was April 11 vs TCU but not as a starter. He was injured more than a week ago when he was hit by a pitch in the back. That led to some stiffness and soreness, but Rogers’ report was the first public sign that it was serious enough to end his season.