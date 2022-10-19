LUBBOCK, Texas – The touchdown throw from Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree on the first night of November 2008 to beat Texas in Lubbock will forever live in the hearts and minds of Red Raider fans.

Now, the former Texas Tech quarterback will return to the confines of Jones AT&T Stadium, just as a coach on the opposite sideline.

The Red Raider great is now the offensive coordinator for the West Virginia Mountaineers, who will clash with Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. This will be the first time he has returned to Lubbock on a game day as an opposing coach.

Harrell played at Texas Tech from 2005-’08, and left as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, while also finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2008.

Earlier in the week Harrell spoke to reporters in West Virginia, he shared what he thinks he’ll expect once he enters the coach’s box on Saturday.

“It’ll be fun, its been a long time since I’ve been back there,” said Harrell. “Seems like Lubbock was changing pretty quickly when I was there and I’m sure it’s changed a lot since I’ve been there last.”

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers is set for 2:00 p.m.