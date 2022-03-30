LUBBOCK, Texas- Nexstar’s Women of the Year campaign highlights four local women throughout the South Plains. Meet Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock, who has made tremendous sacrifices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She continues to work diligently to make healthcare accessible for everyone in the Hub City and surrounding areas.
Subscribe Now
Daily Local News
Local News
Remarkable Woman – Semi-Finalist: Katherine Wells
LUBBOCK, Texas- Nexstar’s Women of the Year campaign highlights four local women throughout the South Plains. Meet Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock, who has made tremendous sacrifices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She continues to work diligently to make healthcare accessible for everyone in the Hub City […]
12 arrested across South Plains for trafficking meth
BROWNFIELD and LAMESA, Texas — Twelve drug traffickers were arrested Thursday as part of Operation ‘Sandstorm’, or ‘Operation Tormenta De Arena,’ according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. During the drug bust, about 27 pounds of methamphetamine were seized, according to the release, including money and two firearms, one of them […]
Murder looked like natural causes, but then confession
LUBBOCK, Texas – It was only after Enrique Cuvillier told officers he killed a woman that they treated the death of Denise Evalyn Rardeen, 53, as a murder. Wednesday, Cuvillier, 36, was sentenced to 70 years in prison. In February 2016, a grand jury charged Cuvillier, age 30 at the time, with the murder of […]
Death of Chad Read goes to grand jury
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jennifer Read, the widow of Chad Read who was shot and killed in November 2021 during a child custody argument, said she is set to testify before a grand jury in Lubbock Wednesday. A grand jury was expected to decide if charges should be filed against William Kyle Carruth, who was named as […]
Volunteer fire departments receive $2M of ARPA funds
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County appropriated about $2 million for volunteer fire departments Monday, part of the federal relief that gave the county over $60 million through the American Rescue Plan. The fire departments for Abernathy, Shallowater, Slaton, and Wolfforth were granted funds Monday, and County Judge Curtis Parrish says all 11 volunteer fire departments […]
Lubbock woman featured on Next Level Chef reveals …
LUBBOCK, Texas- A chef from Lubbock is giving back to the community after her time ended on a new show, Next Level Chef, hosted by three world-renowned chefs. She told KLBK News on Tuesday she’s cooking up something big. Angie Ragan, owner of Salt by Angie, was selected from more than 50,000 applicants to compete […]
City of Lubbock to host Earth Day festival
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is getting ready to host the first Earth Day on Broadway festival. The event is just one part of the city’s initiatives to revitalize the downtown area. The City of Lubbock’s Stormwater Compliance Specialist, Miola Aganovic, said plans for the event have been in the works for months, […]
12-mile-long fire, evacuations of South Plains homes
YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas – First responders in Yoakum County confirmed information Tuesday afternoon about a large fire moving quickly throughout the area. By Tuesday night, the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office provided an update, saying, “Plains VFD has advised the fire is 100% contained on both sides of the state line.” A Yoakum County dispatcher said […]
Breedlove Foods completes first shipment to Ukraine, …
LUBBOCK, Texas – Breedlove Foods completed their first shipment to Ukraine Tuesday, with around one million meal servings on board. Once the truck loaded up with thirty seven pallets and 1,340 cases makes it to the water, it will take about three weeks before they get into Romania to feed Ukrainian refugees. They will then […]
Local greenhouse provides produce at your doorstep
LUBBOCK, Texas – Ogallala Greens is a hydroponic greenhouse that offers a variety of produce delivered right from the greenhouse to the doorstep. The greenhouse offers pesticide-free produce that is locally grown with options like kale, lettuce and more. “They’re incredibly delicious, they’re packed with flavor and they’re colorful. It’s just so much fun to […]