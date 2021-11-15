Remembrance set at Florida aquarium for ‘Dolphin Tale’ star

FILE – Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone fits Winter the dolphin with a prosthetic tail in Clearwater, Fla. Winter starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies has died at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts by animal care experts. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Several events are planned this weekend in remembrance of Winter, the marine mammal star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies who died at age 16.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced a “celebration of life” beginning Saturday.

Fans can bring remembrances to the aquarium, which will cut its admission to $16 over the weekend to match Winter’s age.

The aquarium plans special presentations and original footage of Winter’s 2005 rescue after her tail became tangled in a crab trap rope.

That led to the development of a prosthetic tail for the dolphin, chronicled in the 2011 “Dolphin Tale” film.

Winter was a hero to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and serious illnesses.