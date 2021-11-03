REPORT: Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love to get first NFL start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers informed his teammates about his positive Test, and Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated which is the reason he will miss Sunday’s game. Rodgers had been quoted as saying he was ‘immunized’.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the earliest Rodgers can return is Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.