Report: Fort Campbell soldiers attacked by ‘ninja’

Latest

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of Fort Campbell’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were attacked by a man dressed as a ninja in September while training in California.

According to Clarksville Now, a staff sergeant was outside an airport hangar when he was approached by a man with a sword who challenged him to a fight.

The assault took place at Inyokern Airport, an airfield in the Mojave Desert about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The man attacked him with a sword before the sergeant ran into a building where he and a captain locked the doors and called 911.

The attacker injured the captain by throwing asphalt through a window.

Police later located the attacked on a nearby road where they used a stun gun to take him into custody.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the attacker as 53-year-old Gino Rivera. He was charged with attempted homicide, brandishing a weapon, vandalism and obstruction of a peace officer in the discharge of their duties.

Both soldiers required stiches for their injuries but have since returned to duty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar