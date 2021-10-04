Report: Fort Campbell soldiers attacked by ‘ninja’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of Fort Campbell’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment were attacked by a man dressed as a ninja in September while training in California.
According to Clarksville Now, a staff sergeant was outside an airport hangar when he was approached by a man with a sword who challenged him to a fight.
The assault took place at Inyokern Airport, an airfield in the Mojave Desert about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 18.
The man attacked him with a sword before the sergeant ran into a building where he and a captain locked the doors and called 911.
The attacker injured the captain by throwing asphalt through a window.
Police later located the attacked on a nearby road where they used a stun gun to take him into custody.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the attacker as 53-year-old Gino Rivera. He was charged with attempted homicide, brandishing a weapon, vandalism and obstruction of a peace officer in the discharge of their duties.
Both soldiers required stiches for their injuries but have since returned to duty.