LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report Wednesday provided new details in a stolen car police chase that ended with a crash on Monday evening, a report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD arrested Ray Robles, 31, and Christopher Gaytan, 36.

According to the police report, LPD received a call about a theft that occurred at a Seven Eleven.

Officers spoke to an employee who said that Gaytan asked for two cigarette cartons at the check out counter. He then took them from the employee without payment and got into the vehicle with Robles, according to the report.

The report said that the employee wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle and then called the police.

After the chase, the police returned the stolen items to Seven Eleven, according to the report.

Robles faces Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and a theft charge.

Gaytan faces theft and criminal mischief charges.

Robles and Gaytan were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.