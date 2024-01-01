SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent WalletHub report comparing more than 180 cities nationwide showed Shreveport among the top cities struggling to meet the needs of its residents.

The study compared 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, including poverty rates, food insecurity, homelessness, crime rates and undereducation.

“When most people hear the word ‘needy,’ they immediately think about physical needs like food, healthcare and shelter. Many other factors that can contribute to a city’s neediness aren’t immediately obvious. Cities also need to address problems like school dropout rates, lack of access to quality internet, overcrowding in housing units, poor mental health and more,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

The study compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated U.S. cities and at least two cities with the largest population in each state. The metrics fell into two categories: economic well-being and health and safety. You can find a complete list of the metrics included here.

Shreveport ranked number 14 overall. In economic well-being, the city ranked 17th and came in 21st in health and safety. The 20 neediest cities include:

1. Detroit, MI 11. New Orleans, LA 2. Brownsville, TX 12. Fort Smith, AR 3. Fresno, CA 13. Birmingham, AL 4. Gulfport, MS 14. Shreveport, LA 5. Cleveland, OH 15. Los Angeles, CA 6. Laredo, TX 16. Memphis, TN 7. Jackson, MS 17. Philadelphia, PA 8. Corpus Christi, TX 18. Baton Rouge, LA 9. Little Rock, AR 19. Newark, NJ 10. Augusta, GA 20. Dover, DE

Each of these cities has unique struggles. Some have higher rates of homelessness, like Fresno, CA., and other cities like Gulfport, MS, struggle with one of the highest food insecurity rates in the country.

Shreveport scores showed the city struggles with child poverty (14th) and food insecurity (17th). The city’s adult poverty rate was not much lower, ranking in 21st place. Report data showed Shreveport homes often had inadequate kitchens and plumbing, ranking 34th and 37th, respectively. In unemployment, the city ranked 85th.

City officials have taken steps in recent years to help alleviate the strain, including SporTran’s Zero Fare program and a pilot Universal Basic Income program. An initiative between Caddo Parish officials and local faith leaders, the Community Lighthouse project, will build emergency shelters and community centers to help citizens through disasters.

Volunteering with local organizations can help relieve the strain on those in need. Even if you can’t afford to donate money, spending time working with homeless shelters, food banks, nursing homes and schools can make a significant impact on your community.

Some great organizations in Shreveport you can connect with include:

But there are so many more that help the community in countless ways.

Financial donations can help organizations provide crucial programs and resources to those in poverty and distress. WalletHub has a handy Charity Calculator that can help you decide whether donating time or money is more worthwhile.

Supporting local businesses is vital to the city’s economy, and offering your skills as a mentor can help empower those struggling with educational and career development challenges.

It’s also important to stay involved in local elections and vote for candidates representing your concerns. Elected officials affect how the city serves its residents, and sometimes, you may be able to vote on individual issues in referendums.