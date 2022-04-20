LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is constantly growing and to relieve the growth, back in January, the city redistricted certain city council areas. This put many voters in confusion of what districts they live in and who will be on their ballots.

The 2020 census has determined the change in districts for the south plains and a majority of the general public is unaware of that until notified by a canvassing candidate.

“We’re at their door and they go, ‘I don’t even know who I’m where I’m supposed to vote, when I’m supposed to vote, [or] what district I’m in,'” District 5 candidate Dr. Jennifer Wilson said. “We stand there and spend 15-20 minutes with them individually, and really, you know, go in depth with that person, build that good rapport, and now they will know going forward.”

This just doesn’t affect City Council District 5. The redistricting changes have also impacted districts 1, 2 and 3. A community member in another district shared his confusion as he was unaware of the changes.

“The redistricting is is not something that is easily understandable to the general public,” resident Brook Roberts said. “I knew that the city had begun the process last year of redistricting, although I didn’t follow that very closely. It really wasn’t until we had a candidate knock on the door that we that I learned that once she notified me of that.”

With the new changes, candidates are working a bit more to make sure their voters are aware and educated.

“They need to know that the maps have changed, in fact, and so we want to make sure that they’re prepared and that they are knowledgeable of their new district,” Christy Martinez-Garcia, candidate for District 1, said.

To find more about what district you live in click here, you can also check your voter registration card, call the Lubbock county Elections Office at 806-775-1338 or to see what candidates are running in your district, click here.