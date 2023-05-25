LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to recent heavy rains in the Lubbock and South Plains area, several roads have flooded, causing closures.

Buffalo Springs Lake said in a social media post that FM 835 and the inlets on Comanche Drive are closed today due to flooding. Camp Ground S can be accessed from the west entrance of Comanche.

The City of Wolfforth’s alleyways are impassable for garbage collection, said a social media post. The city has coordinated to have roll-off containers throughout the city for residents to use.

Below are the roll-off locations

Hutcheson Ave between the Preston Park and Preston Hollow neighborhoods

Augustine Ave between the Preston Park and Preston Hollow neighborhoods

Gary Ave between 11th and 12th Streets

Steck Ave between Cowboy Ln and Longhorn Street in Frenship Mesa

Britain Ave between North 7th and North 8th Street

Just east of Alcove Ave at North 15th Street

Intersection of Preston Trails and Cambridge Ave near Preston Manor