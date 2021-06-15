Robert Redford’s ‘Horse Whisper Ranch’ hits the market for $4.9M

(KRON) — Actor and director Robert Redford has listed his 30-acre Utah horse ranch for $4.900,000.

It’s called the Horse Whisper Ranch, based on Redford’s 1998 movie “The Horse Whisperer.”

According to the listing, the property is “the continuation of a legacy and a stewardship enhanced by one of the most acclaimed film artists and noted environmentalists of our time.”

According to an article in Horse Nation, Redford experienced “instant love” at 5 years old when he first rode a horse.

That love turned into Redford scoring roles with horses in “Butch Cassidy,” “Sundance Kid,” and “Electric Horseman.”

Redford began buying property in Utah in the 1960s, with his ranch purchased in 1996. The ranch was primarily used as “winter grazing lands” to house his horses during “inclement weather.”

According to the Compass listing agency, he owns approximately 1,800 acres in Utah’s Sundance Mountain Resort area.

Called “a return to a simpler time,” the Horse Whisper Ranch is fully immersed in nature. It’s an ideal spot for those craving a peaceful retreat, yet it’s only 15 minutes away from Sundance and Park City ski resorts.

“Horse Whisper Ranch represents your return to a tranquil life, a life filled with beautiful moments and blessed by all the growing things,” the listing says.

The 1,460-square-foot farmhouse, the main residence on the property, has two bedrooms and two baths.

Indoor and outdoor amenities give off an “Old West” feel, including the farmhouse, garden hobby house (1,996 square feet), wood shop hobby house (3,200 square feet), a boat/RV garage, a large hay barn, horse stalls and horse pastures.

According to listing agent Terri Tiffany, deed restrictions on the ranch limit development on the property.