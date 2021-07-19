Rodney Reed: Defense attorneys plan to present new evidence, witnesses in hearing beginning Monday

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Now 23 years after his original conviction, Rodney Reed’s attorneys are scheduled to bring new evidence and witnesses before a judge in Bastrop County — that they say will cast doubt on the state’s original case against him.

Reed has spent more than two decades on death row for the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

Over the years, Reed has maintained his innocence, as his defense team made several efforts to bring forward new evidence and claims to prove it. In November 2019, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Reed’s scheduled execution date and remanded the case back to a Bastrop trial court for “further factual development,” according to court documents.

Scenes from outside the courtroom before Rodney Reed’s latest evidentiary hearing that begins Monday in Bastrop. (KXAN photo/Avery Travis)

Defense attorneys plan to ask for a new trial for Reed during the evidentiary hearing, based on three grounds: Reed’s actual innocence, a Brady claim and that the state presented false evidence. A Brady claim asserts the prosecution did not turn over all exculpatory evidence that could have exonerated or been favorable to the defendant.

At the end of June, Reed’s defense team filed court documents accusing prosecutors of withholding information at his trial from witnesses that spoke of a possible consensual relationship between Reed and Stites.

A critical feature of the state’s case at Reed’s original trial was that Reed and the 19-year-old victim did not have a relationship at the time of the killing.

Prosecutors with the Office of Attorney General fired back, noting they had “no legal obligation to turn over” the witness statements in question, but they did anyway.

Court records from the previous hearing in Bastrop on July 6 show the defense asked visiting Judge. J.D. Langley to open the entire prosecution file. However, the judge declined, saying, “I’m not going to blow this whole thing wide open two weeks before the scheduled hearing that the Court of Criminal Appeals has said, ‘We’re not giving you any more time.”

The evidentiary hearing is slated to begin Monday morning and is expected to last two weeks.

According to a witness list obtained by KXAN, Reed’s defense team plans to bring forth individuals who were never mentioned or associated with Reed’s original Bastrop trial in 1998. Included in the names is Arthur Snow, a former state prison inmate who served time with Stite’s fiancé — Jimmy Fennell — in 2010. According to a sworn affidavit, Snow said Fennell confessed to killing his fiancée.

The defense also plans to call Fennell to the stand, according to the list.

In the past, Reed’s defense attorneys — and Reed himself — have pointed to Fennell as the true killer.

On Saturday, just days before the hearing, Reed spoke over the phone to a crowd of supporters gathered in Bastrop. He told them he was “optimistic” about the upcoming hearing.

His mother Sandra and brother Rodrick were among the speakers at the rally, joining criminal justice reform advocates and even a death row exoneree from Florida.

“Because hopefully, it’ll end here, right here in Bastrop with justice, not just for Rodney, but for Stacey, for you and me and everybody involved,” Reed’s brother said at the rally.

KXAN’s Avery Travis is in Bastrop for the hearing and will be updating this article with the latest details as they develop. Her tweets from the courtroom are in the thread below.