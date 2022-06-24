WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — After a historic day in Washington D.C., U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 spoke with MyHighPlains.com about both the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade as well as the passage of a gun reform bill in the U.S. House of Representatives after it recently was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Roe V. Wade Ruling

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, justices on the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion down, ultimately striking down Roe V. Wade, a court decision which previously gave Americans the constitutional right to an abortion.

The ruling now will give states the chance to choose if they want to ban abortion. This comes as some states, including Texas, set trigger laws to come into effect. Other states with trigger laws include Oklahoma, Utah, Louisiana and Tennessee. According to previous reports, the trigger law in Texas, set to go into effect 30 days after Roe V. Wade is officially overturned, would make performing an abortion a felony.

In a tweet made after the ruling by the Supreme Court, Jackson said on his Twitter account that Friday was the day that many people had been waiting decades for.

“THANK YOU to every Pro-Life activist who has helped make this victory possible, and THANK YOU to President Trump for nominating 3 FANTASTIC Pro-Life justices. HUGE win!!,” the tweet read.

Jackson said that he believes that Friday was a great day for the United States, with the Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“I’m really glad to see that we have some good, solid conservative justices that believe in the sanctity of life, that had the courage to stand up and do the right thing. There’s been a lot of people who have been fighting for deceased to overturn Roe V. Wade and I think it’s a day of celebration for those folks,” Jackson said. “We just went over to the Supreme Court and it was great. There’s people, of course, protesting the decision over there. But there’s also a lot of good folks over there that have worked hard, like I said, for a long time to make this happen and are celebrating the decision. So, really pleased with it. I think that it’s a great thing for the unborn.”

Jackson said he had no concern on the House of Representatives taking up a bill related to abortion, stating that he doesn’t believe there are enough supporters in the U.S. Senate for a bill to pass, even with the Democrats having the majority.

Gun Reform Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives passed what officials have called the “most wide-ranging gun violence bill” with a vote of 234-193, mostly along party lines, on Friday. This comes after the U.S. Senate passed the measure by a bipartisan 65-33 margin on Thursday, giving the legislation the ability to be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign into law.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this legislation toughens requirements for younger people to purchase guns, denies firearms from domestic abusers as well as helps local authorities temporarily take firearms away from those who are judged to be dangerous. Other parts that come with the bill also include increasing funding for mental health programs.

This comes after 19 students and two adults were killed in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by a gunman using an AR-style rifle in late May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the gunman was eventually killed by law enforcement officials.

Jackson told MyHighPlains.com that he voted against the bill, strictly for its inclusion of Red Flag Laws. According to previous reports, red flag laws let individuals, most likely a family member or police officer, petition a court to have firearms taken away from someone they consider to be a potential threat.

“I don’t agree with the red flag laws. The red flag laws are very vague. There’s no due process. It says that if a judge or an authority somewhere deems a person as a threat, that they have the ability to go into their homes and take their guns away from them with no due process whatsoever,” Jackson said. “Who’s a threat? That’s my question. I don’t want mentally impaired people to have weapons either, that are crazy. Obviously, we need to find a way to with mental health and identify these people early on, help them if they have mental issues and stuff. But that’s not what this is about. There’s no telling where this is going right now.”

Jackson said he voted against this bill because that is what his constituents in District 13 expect him to do.

“We all represent our constituents. That’s what we do here. I don’t expect other members of Congress to agree with everything I do,” Jackson said. “It’s clear to me that as the representative from the 13th Congressional District of Texas, what my constituents expect me to do, and that was to vote no on this gun control bill.”

In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, Jackson called on the Supreme Court to overturn the “Democrat’s HORRIBLE gun control legislation!”

“We ARE NOT done!!!,” the tweet ended.