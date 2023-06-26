LUBBOCK, Texas — A thunderstorm Friday night brought a lot of hail to Lubbock, with some areas getting up to baseball size stones. Local auto repair shops and roofing companies say they’ve seen a surge in business since the storm took place, and are working non-stop to help residents.

Kenzi Frazier with West Texas Dent Co. says the icy rocks in this severe weather were especially damaging.

“The hail stones were so jagged and anytime that happens, you’re going to see lots of damage just because of the way that it’s formed, and that’s what we saw,” Frazier said.

Craig Katilus, co-owner of Edge Roofing, says his crews have been working tirelessly to try and answer all of the calls they’ve been getting as soon as they can.

“We’re blessed, we’ve gotten a lot of calls,” said Katilus. “All our guys are running from virtually the time they wake up ‘til well into the dark.”

According to Roger Billingsley, also co-owner of Edge Roofing, helping customers is always a top priority after a storm like this.

“You know, our goal is just to make sure we take care of these phone calls and take care of these customers,” said Billingsley. “You know, the sooner we can get over there and at least get them dried in and get them taken care of, then we can deal with the other issues.”

Both companies warn residents of fly-by-night companies that may be coming to Lubbock because of the hail. The executives say some of these businesses will not only take profits away from the city, but may scam residents who haven’t thoroughly researched their repair group. To avoid some of these issues, Edge Roofing and West Texas Dent Co. recommend using a local shop if you can.

Katilus and Frazier also say to reach out to your insurance agent if you have any questions regarding claims, deductibles and more. This is especially true when it comes to roofing due to a Texas law passed in 2019 requiring customers to pay their deductibles, never a company.

“I would probably just research [companies] a little bit, maybe look them up on the Lubbock Area Roofing Contracts Associations,” Katilus recommends. “As long as they’re a member, then that company’s been vetted, they have insurance, they’re reputable.”