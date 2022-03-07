ROPESVILLE, Texas — #KallieStrong has circulated on social media over the last several days after a junior at Ropes High School was seriously injured in a rollover crash last Thursday. The community has rallied around Kallie Ketchersid and her family through fundraisers, prayers and words of support.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. between Ropesville and Smyer, near the intersection of FM 1585 and FM 168.

Ketchersid was traveling from Ropesville when her pickup left the roadway. DPS said she overcorrected and may have sustained a head injury.

The 17-year-old girl was airlifted to University Medical Center, and was later airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in downtown Houston.

Students at Kallie’s school showed support by wearing her favorite color, pink, on Monday. Neighboring districts, including Frenship and Plains ISD, are wearing green this week for the Ropes community.

The owner of Red Door Designs, Andrea Puente, said Monday that her kids went to school with Kallie and have been in classes with her since kindergarten. When Kallie’s cheer coach approached Puente about doing a t-shirt fundraiser, she jumped at the opportunity to help.

“They’re the sweetest family and Kallie’s the sweetest girl. I know that this would help with medical expenses, traveling expenses or anything that they may have,” Puente said.

The fundraiser began on Saturday evening, and by Monday morning the business had already sold 552 t-shirts, which will be black with “Kallie Strong” printed in green letters on the front.

The t-shirts cost roughly $10 to make, Puente said, and are priced at $20. All of the profits will go toward the family’s medical and travel expenses.

With the community’s help, they raised more than $5,000 for the family in the first two days.

“It has just blown up,” Puente explained.

Kallie’s pastor, Donovan Martin, said he felt shocked when he learned of her accident. He has known her family for six years. Right away, he started thinking about what his church could do.

He decided that First Baptist Church in Ropesville would host a gift card fundraiser to send food and monetary donations to the Ketchersid family.

The church said in a Facebook post on Sunday, “We are having a “Gift Card Drive” for the Ketchersid’s as they spend time in Houston taking care of Kallie. If you can get a gift card to a local food place [near] Texas Children’s in downtown Houston, or another monetary gift, please contact: Alisa Falls, Wendi McNabb or Courtney Wilson…”

“We all want to make a difference and help. Most of the time, we don’t know how. There’s no words to ease the pain, but we can demonstrate love by these gifts, the prayers and the comments on social media,” Martin expressed.

FBC said it hopes to send the initial gifts by Friday, March 11.

The cut-off for ordering t-shirts from the website will be Wednesday, March 9 at noon. Order forms sent home with Ropes ISD students will be accepted through that evening.

If you’re interested in purchasing a t-shirt with 100% of the profits going back to Kallie’s family, you can find the order form here.

Puente said t-shirts will be printed and shipped next week, but people can also pick up their order(s) in person.

For more information on how to make a gift card or monetary donation, you can reach out to FBC here or you can donate to the “Kallie Ketchersid Medical Fund” through People’s Bank by calling, visiting in person, or mailing a deposit.