LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech Athletics told KLBK News on Monday that it wants fans to bring as much energy and fun as possible to the TTU Basketball game against the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday evening, but to be safe and show support responsibly.

Students camped out in front of the United Supermarkets Arena and said they hope to get good seats at the game. Robert Giovannetti, the Senior Associate Athletics Director, said not everyone camping out will get tickets, but some pitched tents to join the camaraderie.

“I’m very rowdy,” junior Jaxon Rollins said. “If we lose, we’re rioting.”

Giovannetti explained the costs associated with rowdiness.

“I like it when our students- our crowd- is funny. There’s some funny chants that, to me, are much more effective than any obscene chants,” Giovannetti shared. “For me, sportsmanship is making sure that everyone leaves at the end the night safely [feeling] like that they had a good experience.”

Red Raider fans have a history of keeping the campus and arena clean, TTU Athletics said.

“Our students have been great in the arena and their section. They clean it up themselves afterwards,” Giovannetti said.

Senior Lauren Elam said she agrees.

“I think we’ve honestly all done a pretty great job. They provided us with lots of food and trash cans to keep it clean,” Elam explained.

Rollins clarified that while he is excited and rowdy, he will act responsibly.

“I’m not trashing anything. I’m respectful. I’m going to get rowdy within my bubble,” Rollins said.

Giovannetti added that he believes students and fans are responsible and wouldn’t do anything that would put the Red Raiders at a disadvantage.

“You want to help your own team. Don’t help the other team by throwing something on the floor,” which could result in a technical foul, the athletics director said. “We want this place to be as hostile as it can be, and loud and fun, but be smart about what you do.”

Elam and her friend, senior Hailey Turner, shouted and gestured, “Horns down, baby. Wreck ’em all the way!”

Rollins wanted the team to know that everyone is rooting for them.

“Just go out there and handle business. Everybody’s here to support you,” Rollins said while gesturing and saying, “Horns down.”