Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– Neil Peart, a drummer referred to as one of the greatest in rock music, has died. He was 67.

Peart was referred to as the man “whose virtuoso chops and artful lyrics propelled his band Rush to global stardom” and “sealed his place as one of the greatest drummers in rock music”, according to CNN.

A family spokesman, Elliot Mintz, confirmed that Peart died in Santa Monica, Calif. On Tuesday. He was battling brain cancer for several years, said Mintz.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and daughter, Olivia Louise, according to CNN.

Peart joined the Canadian band, Rush, in 1974. Rush went on to sell millions of records and developed a dedicated fan base.

Rush confirmed Peart’s death in a statement on Twitter Friday that said their “friend, soul brother and band mate” was battling glioblastoma for three and a half years.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, according to CNN.

Peart told Rolling Stone that he still took drum lessons as recently as 2012, despite being a world-famous drummer.

“I’ve been put in this position, and I certainly don’t underrate that,” he said. “I get to be a professional drummer … So it’s a full-time responsibility. It’s a joyous one and one I’m very grateful for.”