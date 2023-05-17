LUBBOCK, Texas – The Salvation Army will be honoring Salvation Week by hosting a build a box event to allow families and individuals to pick out their own food items, said Director Erica Hitt.

The event would be held at The Salvation Army’s social services building. It will allow people to fill up a box or large bag of the food items they want. Hitt also stated they have various food products such as cans, pasta, cereal and produce.

The event will run until Thursday May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If your family is struggling, Hitt said feel free to stop by.

Hitt said the Salvation Army received 25,000 pounds of food from their most recent US Postal Office food drive that is being used for the build a box event. Hitt said their goal is to serve 250 people with the build a box event.

If you are wanting to help The Salvation Army in any way, Hitt said they are always in need of hygiene products.