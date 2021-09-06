Salvation Army Texas continues efforts to help Hurricane Ida victims

TEXAS – Thousands in Louisiana are still without power after Hurricane Ida – leaving people across the state recovering from its devastation.

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Director Alvin Migues says in a statement the teams have found a routine for active response in Louisiana.

17 mobile units load up daily at the command post in Gonzales, Louisiana, and travel to communities without food and electricity – serving until they run out.

“We are bad, don’t have power. We no have air conditioner, it’s terrible,” says New Orleans resident Jamie Delgado.

It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana – leaving people with the task of recovering. According to the Louisiana Power outage map, there are still over 400,000 Entergy customers without power.

“This taught me a lot about having patience. A lot of patience, you know?,” says New Orleans resident Timothy O’Connell. “I’m not one that has a lot of patience at times, but day by day, I’ve learned to have it.”

The Salvation Army units have multiple service locations throughout Louisiana helping the community. Each unit serves hot meals, shelf-stable meals and water.

“It’s not a fit place to be in right now. For real. I wouldn’t even want to put a dog in there right now,” says New Orleans resident Henry McGuffey.

Within the first two days of active response, the teams served over 20,000 meals. Migues says the teams are in good spirits and are committed to serve.

The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to help with future storms and disasters. To learn more, you can visit their website.