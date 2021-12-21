Salvation Army van stolen in New Mexico found, toys still missing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Farmington Police say a Salvation Army van, filled with toys that was stolen, was found in Sandoval County, unfortunately, the toys were gone.

Investigators say 37-year-old Anthony Crespin took the van from a Walmart on East Main Street last Tuesday after helping Salvation Army employees shop for toys and load the van.

They didn’t say if he was a volunteer or just offered to help that day. It had around $6,000 worth of gifts inside.

A department spokesperson could not say specifically where in Sandoval County the van was found, just that all the toys were gone. Crespin remains on the loose.

