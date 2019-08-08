Sam’s Club rolls out sandwich that rivals Chick-fil-A’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The signature sandwich of popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is getting some competition in the grocery aisle.

Sam’s Club has rolled out its own version with its Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwiches and Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries.

The membership-only retail warehouse club says members are already going crazy for them and leaving rave reviews.

Both the chicken sandwich and fries are exclusive to Sam’s Club and can be found in clubs nationwide and online.

“And they are just as tasty and addictive as your drive-thru favorites!,” says Sam’s Club.