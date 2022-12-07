LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warned the people of Lubbock of upcoming scams this holiday season.

LCSO said there are no major current scams going on but as the holiday season is in full swing, they wanted the public to stay aware and educated so we don’t become a victim of a scam.

“The most popular type of scams right now are like romance scams, with dating sites or whatever. Also scams where people, impersonate, law enforcement, and probably within the next month or so we’re going to pick up the IRS, hey, you owe us money scam.” Lieutenant. Joe Davis, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Lt.Davis told Everythinglubbock.com that if you feel that you are being scammed to stop and if it seems too good to be true, stop.

“People are really good manipulators. And they can talk to people and they can manipulate them to give them a lot of things.” Lt. Davis said.

If a scammer starts to ask for some sort of payment and you’ve never met them or don’t know exactly what for, you’re probably being scammed.

“The typical outcome is people either realize you’re getting scammed and stop, then they don’t get scammed at all. And they realize, you know, it’s a scam, or they they get bled dry.” Lt. Davis said.

Lt. Davis also said although law enforcement cant do much other than educate the public, he said there are ways you can report scams and keep law enforcement aware.

If you are aware of any scams happening in the area, you can call the LCSO non-emergency number at 806-775-1600.