School bus driver charged with enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico – A Roosevelt County man was charged Friday for possession of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

Jason Chandler Mapp, 40, was accused of harassing two girls sometime around the summer of 2019. Mapp was the girls’ school bus driver.

Police responded July 19, 2020, to harassment allegations made by a phone call. The address linked to the call was the residence of two females, both minors.

The second victim, age 15, said that two years prior, she received an anonymous love letter, court records said. She recalled that the first letters of the author’s name were “J” and “A,” and the first letter of the person’s last name was “M.”

The first victim, age 13, said she received messages through social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram from someone named Sam, who requested that the first victim send nude photographs of the second victim to him.

‘Sam’ also threatened to harm the first victim if she did not comply, according to court records.

Mapp later messaged the girls telling them not to talk to ‘Sam,’ even though the girls hadn’t told anyone about the messages, according to court records.

Mapp also messaged the girls, switching between the names ‘Sam’ and ‘Franky.’

Both victims began messaging Mapp, ‘Sam’ and ‘Franky’ at the same time, but the accounts would reply at different times, court records stated.

Both victims and their father gave the Roosevelt County Sherriff’s Office permission to search phones, according to court records, and soon found direct messages and screenshots from Mapp to the girls that included threats.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Mapp’s residence that they executed July 23, 2020, where they found more evidence on Mapp’s desktop computer.

According to court records, Mapp was interviewed by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office July 24, 2020, where he denied solicitation.

Mapp has since been charged with enticement of a minor as well as possession of child pornography.

Mapp’s attorney was quoted by the Eastern New Mexico News as saying Mapp was innocent.