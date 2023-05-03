LUBBOCK, Texas – Nurses and Healthcare workers can receive a free medium brewed coffee from Scooter’s Coffee on Friday, May 5 in honor of Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day, said a press release.

Scooter’s Coffee has three locations in Lubbock at Indiana Avenue, West Broadway Street and South Western Street.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifices of our nation’s nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to provide above and beyond care in their communities,” said Malorie Maddox, Chief Marketing Officer.

One free medium brewed coffee is available with a healthcare identification while supplies last, said the press release. The offer is not available to order through the mobile app. To learn more about Scooter’s Coffee farm-to-cup experience visit its website.