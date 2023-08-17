LUBBOCK, Texas – Scooter’s Coffee would be celebrating National Dog Day on Saturday, August 26 by kicking off its “dogfluencer” contest and offering free pup cups, with a spice, said a press release

The free, fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup would be available at every Scooter’s Coffee location while supplies last, said the press release. The first 15 customers at each Scooter’s location will receive a bandana imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee smiley logo. Additionally, Scooter’s Coffee is launching its search for the very first Scooter’s Coffee “dogfluencer.”

“Dogfluencer” participants can enter their dog by liking and following Scooter’s on Facebook or Instagram and liking the August 25th post announcing the contest. Participants must also visit a Scooter’s location on August 26 and take a photo of their dog enjoying their pup cup and upload the photo to their Facebook or Instagram between August 26 and 27 using #ScootersPupCup and tagging Scooter’s Coffee in the post.

The top six “dogfluencer” finalists will be posted to vote for on Scooter’s Facebook and Instagram between August 28 and 29, said the press release. The dog with the most votes will be announced on August 30 and will receive the grand prize of being featured on a billboard in Omaha, Nebraska, the Scooter’s headquarters.

The pumpkin spice pup cups are made with all dog-friendly ingredients, including whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat and a dash of cinnamon, said the press release.

You can find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location here.