MATADOR, Texas — Motley County Sherriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com that search and rescue has started after a tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The Motley County Sheriff’s Office did not say how many were injured or if there were fatalities.

The Texas Department of Transportation said in a social media post that SH 62/70 from Matador to Floydada is impassable at this time due to the tornado. TxDOT said that they will begin clearing the roadway as soon as possible.